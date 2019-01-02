Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 83.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $178,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-261000-holdings-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.