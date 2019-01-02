Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,760 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth $2,680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rollins by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth $2,428,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, December 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.31. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

