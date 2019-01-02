Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2,329.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

NYSE:DFS opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,350 shares of company stock worth $4,985,938. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

