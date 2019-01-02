Epsilon Energy (EPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.00

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 2800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epsilon Energy Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (TSE:EPS)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

