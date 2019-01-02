Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Sold by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Equifax were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of EFX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,114. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

