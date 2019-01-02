EquiTrader Market Capitalization Reaches $159,404.00 (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, EquiTrader has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. EquiTrader has a total market cap of $159,404.00 and $1.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EquiTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00844578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000657 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EQT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,615,597 coins and its circulating supply is 11,515,597 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co.

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

