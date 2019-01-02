Equus Total Return (EQS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 57628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, TheStreet raised Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 42.82 and a quick ratio of 42.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equus Total Return stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 4.34% of Equus Total Return worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc acts as a closed-ended fund and business development company that seeks investment opportunities in debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of our investment. It also seeks purchase working interests and revenue leasehold interests in oil and gas properties.

