ERA Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ERA has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. ERA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $22.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.02379698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00155415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00206189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026144 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net. The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERA

ERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

