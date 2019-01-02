Erie Indemnity (ERIE) SVP Acquires $99,750.00 in Stock

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) SVP Louis F. Colaizzo bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ERIE stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,539. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.38. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $106.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $612.13 million during the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 30.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 72.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERIE. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

