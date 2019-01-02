ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.87

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 7445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
EPIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
