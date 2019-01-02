Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 7445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/essa-pharma-epix-hits-new-12-month-low-at-1-87.html.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.