Ethereum Movie Venture Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00 (EMV)

Ethereum Movie Venture (CURRENCY:EMV) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ethereum Movie Venture token can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Movie Venture has a total market cap of $331,091.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ethereum Movie Venture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Movie Venture has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.02372553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00155359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00205225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025979 BTC.

Ethereum Movie Venture Profile

Ethereum Movie Venture launched on November 26th, 2016. Ethereum Movie Venture’s total supply is 6,666,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,566,666 tokens. Ethereum Movie Venture’s official website is emovieventure.com. Ethereum Movie Venture’s official Twitter account is @Pitts_Circus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Movie Venture Token Trading

Ethereum Movie Venture can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Movie Venture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Movie Venture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Movie Venture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

