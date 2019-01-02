Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $663.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.19 million and the highest is $667.00 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $604.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 2,610 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $287,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,454,817 shares in the company, valued at $160,189,899.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,477,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,801,713.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,129 shares of company stock valued at $35,797,906. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $238,000.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

