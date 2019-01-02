EVINE Live (EVLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 610544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on shares of EVINE Live and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 2.24.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. Research analysts forecast that EVINE Live Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 9.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,135,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 243,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

About EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

