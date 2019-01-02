Exceed (EDSFF) and Skechers USA (SKX) Financial Contrast

Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) and Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exceed and Skechers USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exceed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skechers USA $4.16 billion 0.87 $179.19 million $1.78 12.86

Skechers USA has higher revenue and earnings than Exceed.

Profitability

This table compares Exceed and Skechers USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exceed N/A N/A N/A Skechers USA 4.13% 13.81% 9.83%

Risk and Volatility

Exceed has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers USA has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Skechers USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Exceed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Skechers USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Exceed and Skechers USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exceed 0 0 0 0 N/A Skechers USA 0 8 6 0 2.43

Skechers USA has a consensus price target of $31.90, indicating a potential upside of 39.36%. Given Skechers USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers USA is more favorable than Exceed.

Summary

Skechers USA beats Exceed on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exceed Company Profile

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps. The company offers its products for the customers aging between 15 to 35 years through various distributors. Exceed Company Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sport styles sneakers, and sandals under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active brand; and sneakers under Skecher Street brand for millennials, Gen Y's, and young women. In addition, the company offers classic espadrille, and vulcanized and sport footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; casual, dress, and active styles, as well as boots and accessories for men under the Mark Nason name; technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand for men and women, as well as under the YOU by Skechers name for women; and boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name. Further, it provides men's and women's casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work name. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and own retail stores. As of October 18, 2018, it owned and operated 2,802 company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

