EZCORP (EZPW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $7.73 on Monday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.91.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,401,000 after buying an additional 561,669 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. AXA increased its stake in EZCORP by 511.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 185,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 155,571 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 139,872 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

