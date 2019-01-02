Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Increased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Marble Arch Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,209,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $65,194,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $15,979,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $6,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $6,060,219.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,625,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,705 shares of company stock worth $67,813,950. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Increased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/facebook-inc-fb-stake-increased-by-consolidated-investment-group-llc.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.