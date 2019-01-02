Falcon Oil & Gas (FOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.13 ($0.17), with a volume of 166440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

