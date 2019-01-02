Fastcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $304.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Fastcoin has a market capitalization of $91,653.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Fastcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fastcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00846189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fastcoin’s official message board is www.fastcointalk.org. The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca.

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

Fastcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fastcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fastcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fastcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.