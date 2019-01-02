Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys Shares of 48,012 Bank Ozk (OZK)

Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,050,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,951,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OZK shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $59.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

OZK opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

