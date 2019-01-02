Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $1.70 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after purchasing an additional 635,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $675.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $168,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

