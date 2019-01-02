Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 4,722 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 83,487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,242,000 after acquiring an additional 353,927 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jabil by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Jabil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. TheStreet lowered Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $361,790.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 368,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

