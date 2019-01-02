Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.01

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 217004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCAU. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $212,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $221,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

