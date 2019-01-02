Fibria Celulose (FBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 955,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 515,715 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBR. Citigroup set a $22.00 target price on Fibria Celulose and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded Fibria Celulose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of -0.09.

Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Fibria Celulose had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fibria Celulose SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a $1.329 dividend. This is an increase from Fibria Celulose’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Fibria Celulose’s dividend payout ratio is currently 231.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBR. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fibria Celulose Company Profile (NYSE:FBR)

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

