Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,821,437 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,707,274,000 after buying an additional 261,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,320,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $580,287,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,231 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 701,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $92.12 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other news, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $906,386.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

