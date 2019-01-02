Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (DZSI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Shares of DZSI opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $230.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.89.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (DZSI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/financial-enhancement-group-llc-buys-new-stake-in-dasan-zhone-solutions-inc-dzsi.html.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.