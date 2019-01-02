First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Given $17.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

FFNW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 10,524 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $158,386.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 10,997 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $165,504.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $337,526.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,268 shares of company stock valued at $680,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

