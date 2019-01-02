First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 34,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,771. The company has a market capitalization of $475.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 198.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 49.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 20.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 272,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 35.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

