First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) vs. Equity BancShares (EQBK) Critical Survey

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and Equity BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Equity BancShares 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.67%. Equity BancShares has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. Given First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is more favorable than Equity BancShares.

Volatility and Risk

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equity BancShares does not pay a dividend. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and Equity BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 21.57% 9.91% 1.16% Equity BancShares 18.38% 9.43% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Equity BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Equity BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and Equity BancShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid-Illinois Bancshares $129.89 million 3.76 $26.68 million $2.24 14.25 Equity BancShares $118.13 million 4.71 $20.64 million $1.98 17.80

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Equity BancShares. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares beats Equity BancShares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. The company also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company operates a network of 52 banking centers in 37 Illinois and Missouri communities. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

