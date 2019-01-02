First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

FMBI opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,123.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $555,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

