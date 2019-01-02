Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,346.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 5,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 4,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,768,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,411,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 828,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 180,293 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

