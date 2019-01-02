Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.46. 901,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 657,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

The firm has a market cap of $428.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,346.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

