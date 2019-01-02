FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Position Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of FLIR Systems worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

