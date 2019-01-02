FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,215.86.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

