Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (F)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 915,710 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

