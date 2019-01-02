Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of FOXT opened at GBX 53.20 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.13 ($1.50).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

