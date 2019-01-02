French Connection Group (FCCN) Trading 8.7% Higher

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.57). 103,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 87,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.10 ($0.52).

Separately, Numis Securities cut their target price on shares of French Connection Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

