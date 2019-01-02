FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of FS Investment worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of FS Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 1,122,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $5,781,426.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FS Investment stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. FS Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. FS Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Investment Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 11.53%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSIC. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. National Securities lowered their price target on FS Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

FS Investment Profile

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

