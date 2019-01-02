FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 194.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of FTI Consulting worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.02.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.78 million. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 13,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $940,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,437.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 14,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,763.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,533 shares of company stock worth $3,554,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

