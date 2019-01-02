FUNCoin (FUNC) Reaches Market Cap of $36,554.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNCoin has a total market cap of $36,554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.02127355 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000431 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019351 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

