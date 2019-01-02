Funko Inc (FNKO) Receives $19.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 438,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.60. Funko has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $2,242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $4,125,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $3,188,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

