FY2019 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Cut by Analyst

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Friday, December 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

WOR stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,118,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,557,000 after acquiring an additional 267,797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $916,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.