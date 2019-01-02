Galileo Exploration (GXL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Galileo Exploration Ltd (CVE:GXL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Galileo Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GXL)

Galileo Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Signal Gold property that consists of 79 lode mining claims located on the west edge of the Eureka District, Nevada.

