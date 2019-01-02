Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $304.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.65 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $240.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,146.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,943.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,260. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,682,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,634,000 after acquiring an additional 388,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 905,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 971.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 127,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 115,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

