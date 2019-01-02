Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 609 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 313.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,169,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,365 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 78,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

