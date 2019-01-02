Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Holdings Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.31% of Gardner Denver worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,576,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,019,000 after buying an additional 6,901,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,107,000 after buying an additional 597,115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,956,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 1,665,914 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,734,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,380,000 after buying an additional 1,564,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,394,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after buying an additional 221,444 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Gardner Denver from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

