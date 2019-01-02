Gartner Inc (IT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 510.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 22.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $147,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $202,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Gartner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.10.

NYSE IT opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

