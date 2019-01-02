GazeCoin (GZE) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

GazeCoin (CURRENCY:GZE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, GazeCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One GazeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $7.50 and $50.98. GazeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $57.00 worth of GazeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.02386901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00156207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00204194 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025887 BTC.

GazeCoin Profile

GazeCoin’s total supply is 29,508,557 coins. GazeCoin’s official Twitter account is @GazeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GazeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@GazeCoin. GazeCoin’s official website is www.gazecoin.io.

GazeCoin Coin Trading

GazeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GazeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

