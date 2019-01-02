General Electric (GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 128,353,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,679,824. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.