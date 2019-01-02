Gerdau SA (GGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,153,022 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 88,318,526 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,312,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GGB opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its stake in Gerdau by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 13.2% in the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 13,096,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,417,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 667.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,844,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 112.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,807,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gerdau SA (GGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/gerdau-sa-ggb-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates throuh the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs, wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.