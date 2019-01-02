GFS Advisors LLC Invests $738,000 in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B (SHYG) Stock

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 205,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 109,137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2478 dividend. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

